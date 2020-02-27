x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

sports

Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs 108-94

Embiid was injured in the first quarter and scored three points in eight minutes.
Credit: AP
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, center, squeezes between Cleveland Cavaliers' Ante Zizic, left and Matthew Dellavedova in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

CLEVELAND — Philadelphia's All-Star center Joel Embiid sprained his left shoulder in Wednesday night's 108-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Embiid was injured in the first quarter and scored three points in eight minutes.

RELATED: 76ers' Simmons out at least 2 more weeks with back injury

RELATED: Embiid scores career-high 49, 76ers beat Hawks 129-112

RELATED: Richardson, Simmons lead 76ers past Clippers 110-103

The Sixers, also playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, never led against the team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and fell to 9-21 on the road.

Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 28 points. Cleveland is 3-1 under coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who took over when John Beilein resigned during the All-Star break.  