Joel Embiid sprains shoulder, Sixers lose to Cavs 108-94

CLEVELAND — Philadelphia's All-Star center Joel Embiid sprained his left shoulder in Wednesday night's 108-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Embiid was injured in the first quarter and scored three points in eight minutes.

The Sixers, also playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, never led against the team with the worst record in the Eastern Conference and fell to 9-21 on the road.