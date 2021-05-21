x
Embiid, Curry, Jokic announced as NBA MVP finalists

Jokic, Embiid and Curry were revealed Thursday night as the three top vote getters for this year’s NBA MVP award.
PHILADELPHIA — Denver’s Nikola Jokic finished ninth in the MVP voting last season. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Golden State’s Stephen Curry didn’t get listed on a single ballot a year ago. 

A year later, one of them will walk away with the NBA’s highest individual prize. 

Jokic, Embiid and Curry were revealed Thursday night as the three top vote getters for this year’s NBA MVP award, one that will be presented sometime during the playoffs. 

Curry is a two-time winner, Jokic’s best previous finish was fourth in 2019 and Embiid’s best MVP showing was seventh in 2019.

This season, Embiid posted a career high 28.5 points per game over 51 contests.

He also averaged 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks, and a steal per game, filling up the stat sheet.

Curry was the NBA's leading scorer this season, while Jokic appeared in every game and averaged 8.3 assists per game from the center position.

