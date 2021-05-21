Embiid, Curry, Jokic announced as NBA MVP finalists

Jokic, Embiid and Curry were revealed Thursday night as the three top vote getters for this year’s NBA MVP award.

PHILADELPHIA — Denver’s Nikola Jokic finished ninth in the MVP voting last season. Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Golden State’s Stephen Curry didn’t get listed on a single ballot a year ago.

A year later, one of them will walk away with the NBA’s highest individual prize.

Curry is a two-time winner, Jokic’s best previous finish was fourth in 2019 and Embiid’s best MVP showing was seventh in 2019.

This season, Embiid posted a career high 28.5 points per game over 51 contests.

He also averaged 10.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 blocks, and a steal per game, filling up the stat sheet.