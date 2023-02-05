New MVP Embiid says he's 'possible' for Game 2 vs Celtics

Joel Embiid said at a news conference that he will need to see how his sprained right knee feels before the game on Wednesday night.

PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia center Joel picked up a pricey gift on Wednesday when 76ers teammate James Harden presented him with a Rolex watch to celebrate being named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player.

Embiid would like to reciprocate by joining Harden on the court for Game 2 against the Boston Celtics.

“It’s a possibility, just like it was a possibility in the first game,” Embiid told reporters after doing some light shooting at the new Boston Garden. “Obviously, I want to play.”

Embiid said at a news conference to discuss winning the NBA's Most Valuable Player award that he will need to see how his sprained right knee feels before the game on Wednesday night, when the Sixers will try to take a 2-0 lead over the Celtics.