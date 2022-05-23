Furyk preps for U.S. Senior Open title defense at Saucon Valley Country Club | Sunday Sitdown

HELLERTOWN, Pa. — The final stop of his career could be the world golf hall of fame. Soon to come for Manheim Township grad Jim Furyk is the U.S. Senior Open at Saucon Valley Country Club. Sports Director Todd Sadowski travels to the famed Lehigh Valley County club to catch up with Jim about defending the title he won last summer, his junior golf days in the Keystone state and what happens when his youngest son heads off to college and Jim becomes an empty nester.