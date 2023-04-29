Jets get Rodgers a big target by drafting Camp Hill's Kuntz

The Old Dominion tight end was New York's final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just days after landing one of the biggest NFL trades in recent years by getting quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets used their final pick to land one of the biggest targets in the 2023 NFL Draft; 6'8 tight end Zack Kuntz.

"We're sitting there in the top of the seventh round and just going through some of the guys that had that freak factor to them and he was right at the top with the size, the length, the speed, the jumps, everything," said Jets General Manager Joe Douglas of the Camp Hill grad.

Kuntz made waves at the NFL Combine, coming out of Old Dominion University.

The tight end's college career started at Penn State, where he was used mostly on special teams. When he transferred to the Monarchs, he became an integral part of ODU's offense. In 2021, he was first-team All-Conference USA after catching 73 passes for 692 yards and five touchdowns.

"I kept telling scouts that you better have everything written up on this guy because you don't want to be the one when your GM says, 'Hey, how come we don't know enough about this guy?' and he's such a smart kid," said Old Dominion Head Coach Ricky Rahne, who knew Kuntz when they were both in Happy Valley.

Kuntz was only able to play in five games last season at Old Dominion, before suffering a season-ending injury.

"He may have been drafted sooner, if not for the injury this year," added Douglas.

The Jets don't anticipate having to wait for Kuntz to be ready to hit the field by the start of rookie camp.

"He tested through the spring, so he's going to come in here, he passed his physical, so we're ready to get him here and hit the ground running," reassured Douglas.