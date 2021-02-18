Harrisburg's Jennifer Brady to face Naomi Osaka in Australian Open Final

Harrisburg native Jennifer Brady is set to face Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open Final.

On Thursday, Brady defeated Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic in their semifinal match.

Now, Brady will face the favored Naomi Osaka in the Grand Slam Final.

Brady, who grew up in the Cumberland Valley School District before moving to Florida to work on her tennis game, will become the first college player to advance to a Grand Slam Final since 1983.

This will also be Brady's first appearance in a Grand Slam Final and her deepest run in any tournament.

Brady and Osaka met last year in the U.S. Open semifinal, with Osaka able to win that match up.

In her career, Brady is 1-2 against Osaka.

The Australian Open Final is set for Saturday at 3:30 a.m. E.T.