Reports: Villanova head coach Jay Wright to retire

Wright, 60, has won 520 games in his 21-year tenure at Villanova, turning the program into a college basketball powerhouse.

PHILADELPHIA — Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright is set to retire, according to multiple reports.

Sports Illustrated reports that Wright, 60, wrestled with the decision before deciding to move on. According to Andy Katz, it is expected that Wright will pursue a career in television, where he is expected to be highly coveted.

An accomplished coach known for taking the Wildcats to the next level, Wright helped develop current NBA players like Kyle Lowry, Josh Hart, Jalen Brunson, and Mikal Bridges.

During his 21-year tenure at Villanova, Wright won 520 games, led his team to four Final Four appearances, and won National Championships in 2016 and 2018.

In 2021, Wright was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

This past season, the Villanova Wildcats lost in the Final Four to the eventual champion Kansas Jayhawks. It appears that will be the last game with Wright at the helm.

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reports that Fordham coach Kyle Neptune is expected to be Wright's successor at Villanova.