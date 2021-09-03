Jay Paterno to host virtual book tour to benefit Penn State-York scholarship fund

Former Nittany Lions Assistant Football Coach and current Board of Trustees member will share unique memorabilia and discuss his new book

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Fundraising has been very difficult the past year courtesy of COVID-19. The Penn State Alumni Association York County chapter and former Nittany Lions assistant football coach Jay Paterno have come up with a unique solution.

On Wednesday, March 10th from 6-7:30pm, Paterno will host a virtual book tour event to help raise money for the chapter's scholarship fund. This gives the chapter some help raising money without being able to host people in person and allows Paterno an opportunity to discuss his recent fiction book "Hot Seat: A Year Inside College Football's Pressure Cooker."

In addition to the book, Paterno promises to share unique memorabilia from his home and tell the interesting stories that go with the items. The event will be held via Zoom and everyone is welcome to participate.