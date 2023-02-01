Kelce brothers host new episode of 'New Heights' podcast before Super Bowl LVII

Jason and Travis Kelce dropped the latest episode of the 'New Heights' podcast, and the duo previewed what they are calling "The Kelce Bowl."

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — Jason and Travis Kelce dropped the latest episode of the 'New Heights' podcast, and the duo previewed what they are calling "The Kelce Bowl," otherwise known as Super Bowl LVII.

The Philadelphia Eagles' center and Kansas City Chiefs' tight end combined on the latest episode of the podcast, which is the first since the duo won the NFC and AFC Championship games, respectively.

Now, the brothers will face off in Arizona at Super Bowl LVII.

NEW EPISODE OF NEW HEIGHTS presented by @NerdWallet



- 49ers/Eagles bloodbath

- Chiefs/Bengals postgame speech breakdown

- The guys' take on the "Kelce Bowl"

- & MORE



listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts:https://t.co/XxDumFTWvH pic.twitter.com/G7wPpbXzam — New Heights (@newheightshow) February 1, 2023

In the episode, the Kelce's recap the championship games, the postgame speech by Travis, and the "Kelce Bowl." You can listen to it here.