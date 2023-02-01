Kelce brothers host new episode of 'New Heights' podcast before Super Bowl LVII

PHILADELPHIA — Jason and Travis Kelce dropped the latest episode of the 'New Heights' podcast, and the duo previewed what they are calling "The Kelce Bowl," otherwise known as Super Bowl LVII.
The Philadelphia Eagles' center and Kansas City Chiefs' tight end combined on the latest episode of the podcast, which is the first since the duo won the NFC and AFC Championship games, respectively.
Now, the brothers will face off in Arizona at Super Bowl LVII.
In the episode, the Kelce's recap the championship games, the postgame speech by Travis, and the "Kelce Bowl." You can listen to it here.
Super Bowl LVII will be played at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 on FOX43.