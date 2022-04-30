James Franklin Makes it to Jahan Dotson's Draft Party Just in Time

Former Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson draft night was even more special, when his college coach James Franklin showed up to his draft party when he was selected 16th overall by the Washington Commanders.
"I actually FaceTime'd Micah (Parsons), like I said, right before the draft and coach (James) Franklin was with him," Dotson explained to WUSA in Washington D.C. "They were both in Vegas and literally, it was like insane. As soon as I got called the pick, coach Franklin drove into my driveway and made it to my draft party. So, it was awesome to have him there. That's literally my guy. He took a chance on me four years ago and I'll forever be thankful for that and he's taught me so many life lessons. He's been like a second dad to me. So, just super thankful for him, love him to death and just can't wait."