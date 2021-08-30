Tyron Woodley challenges Jake Paul to rematch; Paul says he'll consider if Woodley gets Jake Paul tattoo

Following Sunday's fight at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Tyron Woodley challenged Jake Paul to a rematch.

CLEVELAND — After beating Tyron Woodley via split decision on Sunday night, Jake Paul was nothing short of complimentary to his opponent.

"He was a tough opponent and he's been fighting for so many years and I'm still new to this," Paul said following the eight-round main event at Cleveland's Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. "My legs felt weird, I wasn't sure what was wrong with me. All respect to Tyron though. He's a Hall of Famer and put up a good fight. I have nothing but respect for him. There's no hard feelings. This feels amazing to do this for my city and it's a dream come true."

Woodley, meanwhile, was less than gracious in defeat.

Believing that he ultimately should have been scored the winner of the bout, the former UFC welterweight champion said that he deserved a rematch against Paul. The Westlake, Ohio, native was initially reluctant, writing off Woodley's request as an attempt at garnering another blockbuster payout.

"Of course you want your payday," Paul said. "You had your chance."

The conversation, however, didn't stop there.

Calling back to a wager made before their fight on Sunday, Paul told Woodley that if he went through with getting an "I love Jake Paul tattoo," that he would give the 39-year-old former UFC star another shot.

"If you get the tattoo, 'I love Jake Paul,' let's run it back," Paul offered.

It didn't take long for Woodley to accept.

"Bet," Woodley said, to the surprise of many -- including Paul.

While a rematch appeared to have been agreed upon at that very moment, both fighters were less commital in their postgame press conferences. Speaking to reporters, Woodley said he would wait to see paperwork for a future rematch before actually going through with the tattoo, while Paul remained ambigious about who his next opponent will be.

One thing, however, was certain regarding Woodley's chances at a rematch: if he's going to get one, he's going to have to get inked.