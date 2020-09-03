IUP defends PSAC crown, topping Shippensburg, 77-59

The Raiders will still head to the NCAA Div. II Tournament as a No. 4 Seed.

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. — Shippensburg Men's Basketball hoped to give their hometown fans something to celebrate on Sunday.

Defending PSAC champion Indiana University of Pennsylvania had other ideas.

The Crimson Hawks were able to fend off several Raider rally attempts in the second half to repeat as conference champs, 77-59.

Late Sunday night, Shippensburg learned that they earned a No. 4 seed in the Atlantic Region of the NCAA Div. II Basketball Tournament.