Intense competition for early events of Speedweek

Danny Dietrich captures two of the first three races

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. — On day four of nine, the mindset stays the same whether you are on top of the standings or chasing the leader during the 30th annual PA Speedweek.

"You know it keeps us on the edge of our seats in our own race car," confessed Danny Dietrich. "We have to do what we have to do to keep going forward and try and win these races."

Dietrich celebrated in victory lane for the second and third events but knows a win against this kind of competition is earned, not given.

“We are trying to take it one race at a time to make sure we win as many as we can. Every night is different, everyone comes to the track and tries to celebrate last night but ya can’t do that, you have to come here and get after it each and every night.”

That is what the field has done so far, wheel to wheel racing, no one giving an inch. It is what this week of speed is about and why big names make the trek to take on the posse.

"We are right in the middle of Speedweek so these guys have three days behind the wheel and I am actually driving my own car here," said Christopher Bell. "It's going to be difficult and we drew a good number so maybe we get some luck on our side and do well."