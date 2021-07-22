In-person Big Ten Media Days a welcomed sight for Nittany Lions

This time last year, there was still uncertainty about a season and everything was done over Zoom.

INDIANAPOLIS — No one could have seen a pandemic-ridden 2020 coming, especially college athletics. So for Big Ten student-athletes on Thursday, even just something as simple as a media day makes a big difference.

Zoom fatigue is a very real thing for the Nittany Lions. So the chance to talk football to real people is an improvement.

"I mean, it feels like we're getting back to some normal life," said senior Penn State cornerback Tariq-Castro-Fields. "It feels good just to see everybody out here."

"I'm thankful Coach Franklin and the staff chose me as one of the three players to come here," added senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher. "I've had an awesome time and I look forward to continuing to talk to you guys."

And almost everyone felt this way. Almost everyone.

"How much longer is this? I feel like I've been up here two hours," joked Penn State Head Coach James Franklin.

In all seriousness, media day also brought together two parts of Coach Franklin's life that have been separate for over a year.

"The players spent the day with me with my family, which was awesome. That kind of rejuvenated and refreshed my soul," said Franklin.