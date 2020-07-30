PA Hunters Safety course available online and in person with strict guidelines; minimum caliber for deer and bear voted down

With the current pandemic, new hunters still have the opportunity to take the Pa hunters safety course online or in person with strict CDC guidelines.

Before you know it, popular hunting and trapper seasons will be upon us in no time.

It's Pennsylvania Law for new hunters to pass the Pa Hunters Safety course before applying for a license and with the current pandemic, new hunters still have the opportunity to take the course online or in person.

“We encourage people to get their classes if they’re a first time hunter. Get your classes and get out there and enjoy what can be enjoyed during this trying time," said Bob D'Angelo, Pa Game News Magazine Senior Associate Editor.

Counties in the green phase, which is all 67 counties in PA, can host in person classes but with strict guidelines.

Classes will be limited to 50 percent capacity to ensure that social distancing can be maintained.

Classes are limited to pre-registered students only. Walk-in students will not be permitted. A parent or guardian attending with a minor child is required to register or remain outside the facility. All persons in attendance will count towards the maximum number of people for the classroom.

Each student shall be responsible for providing their own face covering/mask and will only be allowed to bring into the classroom a jacket, keys, phone and wallet or purse. Food and drinks will not be provided. Students should bring their own meals and beverages for consumption outside of the classroom.

“Very important to get kids registered so they can get out there and hunt this fall. It gets people out there that have been cooped up for the last three to four months. Get them out there to enjoy the outdoors. That’s one thing that can be done to properly social distance," said D'Angelo.