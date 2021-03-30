Millersville grad Chas McCormick makes Astros Opening Day roster

McCormick, 25, is set to make his Major League debut in the regular season when the Astros open the year against the Oakland Athletics.

HOUSTON — Editor's note: The above video is from Sept. 30, 2020.

A former MIllersville Marauder is apart of the Houston Astros' Opening Day roster.

Chas McCormick, 25, is set to serve as the Astros backup outfielder.

Last season, McCormick was called up to be apart of the Astros wild card roster in the postseason, but he did not make an appearance.

"We had an extra spot for someone that could run, play some defense, maybe pinch hit," said Astros manager Dusty Baker at the time of McCormick's call up.

Now, it appears those tools may have carried McCormick to a Major League roster spot.

Breaking News! We've been told that Millersville alums Chas McCormick and Tim Mayza have made their MLB clubs and will be on the opening day rosters! #MarauderPride pic.twitter.com/m8ha1HyTgH — Millersville Marauders (@VilleMarauders) March 28, 2021

McCormick told writer Jake Kaplan that Baker broke the news to him by playing a song by Philadelphia soul group "The O'Jays" at a meeting in his office.

As a West Chester native, the song resonated with McCormick, who was also receiving the news that he had made the team:

Dusty Baker told West Chester, Pa. native Chas McCormick he made the Astros yesterday by playing Philly soul group The O’Jays at a meeting in the manager’s office. pic.twitter.com/lTG7mTHkuP — Jake Kaplan (@jakemkaplan) March 29, 2021

McCormick struggled in spring training, hitting .077 in 26 at-bats with 11 strikeouts.

In his minor league career, McCormick is a .276 hitter with a .360 on base percentage.

He has 20 home runs and 143 RBI's in 281 career minor league games.