Fans prepare for hot NASCAR weekend

The temperature has been climbing and so has the anticipation for this weekend's NASCAR race in the Poconos.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Start your engines – NASCAR is back at Pocono Raceway this weekend, and many fans are here for the long haul. RVs, campers, and tents are filling up the infield.

Andrew Nuce and his family have been watching races at the raceway for a decade.

"Everybody has a good time. Lots of friends,' said Nuce, a Pottstown resident. "You make friends over the years, you see them once a year. It's a good time."

"When you're in the infield, you're in NASCAR Nation," said Morgan Ash, Lancaster County.

It's already a high-intensity weekend for fans like Ash, flying his flags high for Chase Elliot.

Adding to the mayhem, mother nature has turned up the heat. With temperatures in the 90s and no electrical hookups, it's time to fire up the generators and stock the coolers full.

"We run it during the day and for a little bit to cool off the camper inside, and then we use it at night to cool it off before we go to bed," said Ash.

"Lots of ice, air-conditioners, lots of fans, so we might be sitting in the truck," Nuce added. "Who knows? We'll see what happens."

"I actually bought like fifteen Bodyamor's, the hydration drink, and three big bottles of Pedialyte," said John Pace, Bethel, NY.

As sizzling hot as it is, the grill is even hotter.

Pete from Massachusetts hooks up these massive propane grills at every race, slinging delicious meals in any weather.

"Sausages, he's done sirloin tips. A little gourmet there," said Maryjane Schondek, New Jersey. "I never know what he's cooking. It's always a surprise, but it's always good."

What's not a surprise, these fans are ready for a weekend of thundering engines and highspeed fun.

Thousands more fans are expected to pour into the raceway around the clock ahead of the big race day on Sunday.