Hornqvist scored 2 in Penguins' 4-2 win over slumping Sabres

Sidney Crosby and Marcus Pettersson also scored and the Penguins won consecutive games after losing six in a row.
Credit: AP
Pittsburgh Penguins forward Patric Hornqvist (72) is congratulated for his goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Patric Hornqvist scored twice in leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-2 win that extended the Buffalo Sabres’ skid to five straight. 

Sidney Crosby and Marcus Pettersson also scored and the Penguins won consecutive games after losing six in a row. 

Evgeni Malkin had two assists to follow a four-assist outing in a 7-3 win over Ottawa on Tuesday. 

Jake McCabe and Marcus Johansson scored for Buffalo and rookie Jonas Johansson stopped 28 shots. 

Sabres captain and leading scorer Jack Eichel was held without a point for a sixth-consecutive game to mark the longest drought of his five-year NHL career.