Hornqvist scored 2 in Penguins' 4-2 win over slumping Sabres

Patric Hornqvist scored twice in leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-2 win that extended the Buffalo Sabres’ skid to five straight.

Sidney Crosby and Marcus Pettersson also scored and the Penguins won consecutive games after losing six in a row.

Evgeni Malkin had two assists to follow a four-assist outing in a 7-3 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.

Jake McCabe and Marcus Johansson scored for Buffalo and rookie Jonas Johansson stopped 28 shots.