x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hockey

US beats Sweden 3-2 to finish world junior group play 4-0

The U.S. will face the Czech Republic on Wednesday.
Credit: AP
USA's Luke Hughes (43) checks Sweden's Jonathan Lekkerimaki (24) during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton, Alberta, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

EDMONTON, AB — Harvard forward Matthew Coronato scored twice and the defending champion United States held off Sweden 3-2 on Sunday night to finish 4-0 in Group B play in the world junior hockey championship.

Brett Berard also scored for the Americans and Kaidan Mbereko made 28 saves. The U.S. will face the Czech Republic — the fourth-place team in Group A— in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

“We were moving our feet best in the third period and were really playing to our identity in that final period,” U.S. coach Nate Leaman said. “I thought we were a little tight to start the game but that’s to be expected. It’s better to get that out of the way before quarterfinals.”

Sweden (2-1) rallied in the third, with Emil Andrae cutting it to 3-1 with 9:22 to go and Ake Stakkestad making it a one-goal game on a power play with 1:45 left and goalie Jesper Wallstedt off for an extra attacker.

Sweden will play Germany (2-1) on Monday for second place in the group.

In Group A, Ralfs Bergmanis had a hat trick and Latvia beat the Czech Republic 5-2 to secure a quarterfinal spot.

Only in the field after Russia and Belarus were expelled, Latvia (1-2-1) finished third in the group — a spot ahead of the Czech Republic (1-2-1).

Earlier, Kasper Simontaival had two goals and an assist in Finland's 9-3 victory over Slovakia. Joel Maatta also scored twice for Finland (2-1), which will face Canada (3-0) on Monday for the top spot in the group.

Slovakia finished 0-3-1.

RELATED: US whips Switzerland 7-1 in World Junior Hockey Championships

RELATED: Minnesota Wild to take on Chicago Blackhawks in preseason game in Milwaukee

Watch more of Minnesota sports:

Watch the latest sports videos - from high school hockey to the Minnesota Vikings and everything in between - in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Ohio gunman a Perry County native, per AP

Before You Leave, Check This Out