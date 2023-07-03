Washington Capitals sign Penn State forward

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Washington Capitals recently signed a former Penn State captain who could make history.
On Monday, July 3, the Caps signed forward Alex Limoges, who served as captain of the Nittany Lions during his senior year.
There's also a potential historic element to Limoges' signing.
Should the Capitals assign Limoges to Hershey at any point during the upcoming season as part of his one-year, two-way contract, he will become the first Penn State alumnus to suit up for the Bears since the men's hockey program was elevated to varsity status!