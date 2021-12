The Bears were set to host Lehigh Valley tonight in the Giant Center. The game will be rescheduled at a later date.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Another Hershey Bears hockey game has been postponed due to COVID-19.

The team announced Wednesday that its American Hockey League clash with Lehigh Valley, set for tonight in the Giant Center, has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bears.

A makeup date will be determined, the team said.

Fans with tickets for tonight's game should hold onto them, the Bears added. Further information will be released once the makeup date for tonight's game is scheduled.