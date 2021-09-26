Hershey Cubs drop puck on inaugural season

Another rich hockey tradition added to Chocolatetown

HERSHEY, Pa. — The sounds of hockey in Hershey are always sweet.

And with as rich in tradition as Chocolatetown is when it comes to hockey, one team team has stepped on the ice for the first time in their new home.

"We have kids from all over, so building the team and putting it together was fun and challenging at times, but coming to play here in the old rink, and the facilities that we have, with the atmosphere we have, it's a great opportunity for players."

Pretty cool feeling in the old barn for coach Brennan Thompson and his squad.

The new junior hockey team, the Hershey cubs, organized and run by Bruce and Crystal Boudreau is off and skating.

Dropping the puck in their first game in the old barn is Bears legend Willie Marshall, who's influence is still felt in Hersheypark arena.

Their home debut comes against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

And while the visitors strike first, the Cubs first home goal belongs to Jack Rose.

From chuck-a-pucks to a hot dog in the stands, the fans seem to enjoy themselves and even if Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was able to pull off the 4-1 win, the Cubs are ready to get back to work and build off what could be something special according to defenseman Kye Dunigan.