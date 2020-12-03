Hershey Bears support AHL's decision to suspend season

A team official said any pre-purchased tickets for postponed games will be honored when the games are rescheduled.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears are out of action indefinitely after the American Hockey League suspended its season, joining several other professional sports leagues and the NCAA in taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19 Thursday.

Bears vice-president of operations Bryan Helmer released a statement supporting the AHL's decision to suspend the season.

Helmer advised Hershey fans who have already purchased tickets for a postponed game to hold onto them. The tickets will be honored when the games are rescheduled, he said.