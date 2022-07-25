Hershey Bears coach Scott Allen joins Washington Capitals as assistant

Allen leaves Hershey after 3 years on the coaching staff, including a season as head coach last year, when the Bears made the Calder Cup playoffs and went 34-32-6-4.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Hershey Bears head coach Scott Allen is headed to the NHL.

The Washington Capitals, Hershey's NHL parent club, has hired the 56-year-old Allen as an assistant coach, the team reported Monday.

The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Allen departs Hershey after spending three seasons with the club, including serving as head coach last season, when the Bears went 34-32-6-4 and clinched a Calder Cup playoff berth.

"The Hershey Bears congratulate Scott Allen on his promotion to the Washington Capitals," said Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. "Scott did a tremendous job in his three seasons with the organization, and it was an honor to have him serve as the 27th head coach in our franchise's rich history. His passion and dedication to the position was second to none, and we thank him for his tireless commitment to the club. We wish Scott, and his wife Traci, all the best in Washington, and we look forward to working with the Capitals on the search for the next head coach of the Hershey Bears."

Allen joined the Bears ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, serving as assistant coach on Spencer Carbery's staff. He helped the Bears to the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the American Hockey League's regular season champions in 2020-21 as Hershey allowed a league-low 2.33 goals per game.

"I have felt privileged and honored to have spent these last three seasons coaching in Hershey," said Allen. "The history of this franchise speaks for itself, but it's been the people that have made it so special. I would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has enhanced my time in Hershey, including the players, staff, management, Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, new found friends, and of course the incredible, passionate Bears fans. Thank you Hershey. I'm going to miss you."

With Washington, Allen will primarily work with the Capitals' forwards and penalty kill, joining assistant coaches Kevin McCarthy, Blaine Forsythe, and goaltending coach Scott Murray on head coach Peter Laviolette's staff.

Allen is the third Hershey coach to earn a promotion to the NHL this summer, joining former Hershey video coach Emily Engel-Natzke, who was promoted to the Capitals as video coordinator, and former Hershey associate goaltending coach Alex Westlund, who was hired as goaltending coach by the Detroit Red Wings.

In addition to Allen's promotion, the Bears and Capitals also announced today that Hershey assistant coach Steve Bergin has left the organization to pursue other opportunities.