The Sweetest Place on Earth is even sweeter after Bears return with 12th Calder Cup

The Bears arrived at the Harrisburg International Airport just after 6:20 p.m. Thursday evening; less than 24 hours after winning the cup.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears hockey team returned to central Pennsylvania just hours after winning their 12th AHL Calder Cup championship.

They defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds 3-2 in overtime Wednesday night in California, but in the early hours of Thursday morning for the East Coast.

The team arrived at Harrisburg International Airport Thursday evening, just after 6:20 p.m., with the Calder Cup in hand; an arrival fit for champions.

The team made it back to Pa. less than 24 hours after clinching their win in overtime, with Mike Vecchione putting the icing on the cake and scoring the final goal for the chocolate and white.

"It was just completely euphoric. Just shredded everything off and got to celebrate with all the boys and everything got emotional. Outside of crying, it was just an unbelievable feeling," expressed Vecchione.

Dozens of Bears hockey fans were waiting at the airport to welcome the team home and celebrate the championship.

"I always want [them] to see that the fans are behind them because when the Giant Center is packed full, it gets them going. [That was] something that they accomplished far away [when] they didn't have their home base there, so we want to give them the same excitement when they come home," said Joanna Templin of Middletown.

"[California is] so far away, [and] they didn't have a lot of their fans there, so they should know how much we honestly love them now," declared Kristy Wissler of Harrisburg.

This is the team's 12th Calder Cup championship in franchise history.

"Honestly, I have to pinch myself. It's incredible to do it with this group of guys. Our families came with us and [enjoyed] it with us. It's surreal right now and, obviously this warm welcome with all these fans, this is why Hershey is the best place to play," said Dylan Mcilrath.

He's no stranger to this kind of celebration but it's still quite the accomplishment for first-year bench boss, Todd Nelson.

"This group is a special group, the players deserve all the credit. All I said in the second intermission [was] just to go out there, keep on doing your thing, follow the game plan and just work your opponents," stated Nelson.

The Bears had a police escort back to Giant Center, where even more fans greeted them.