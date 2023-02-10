Hershey Bears open up day one of training camp at GIANT Center

The 2023 Calder Cup champions hit the ice for the first time since late June.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears hit the ice for the first time since their 2023 Calder Cup championship. Some faces remain the same, while other new ones hope to fill the void left by some.

The Bears' early morning practice kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday. Head Coach Todd Nelson oversaw the group as they get back to the basics and prepare for another long season.

"There were a lot of congratulations from people I haven't heard from in a long time," said Nelson. "We have another really talented group and it is going to be hard to make this team and get playing time but we are talented and look forward to everyone's best shot."

This is an important season for second-year Bear Ethen Frank. Last year's AHL Rookie Of The Year is looking forward to improving in year two.

"I'm always hard on myself and want to get better," said Frank. "We just want to make it as comfortable as possible for everyone who is new and try and repeat what we did last year."