Day, 28, finished second on the team and second among all AHL defenders in scoring in the playoffs with 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists) in 19 games.

Example video title will go here for this video

HERSHEY, Pa. — Defenseman Logan Day, a key contributor to the Hershey Bears' run to the Calder Cup title last season, will rejoin the American Hockey League club next year after signing a new contract, the team announced Monday.

Day, 28, finished second on the team and second among all AHL defenders in scoring in the playoffs with 14 points (3 goals, 11 assists) in 19 games.

After not scoring a goal in the regular season, Day struck for his first goal as a Bear on May 11 in a victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack in Game 1 of the Atlantic Division Finals.

Day would also add an assist in that contest, compiling his first of four multi-point games in the playoffs as he helped lead Hershey to its 12th Calder Cup title.

He collected five assists in the Calder Cup Finals, including adding a helper on Garrett Pilon's overtime goal in the Game 5 victory at GIANT Center.

The native of Seminole, Florida, played 36 regular season games with the Bears in the 2022-23 campaign, registering 12 assists. The Bears owned a 24-7-2-3 record when Day was in the lineup, and the rearguard collected two multi-assist games during his first year with the Bears.

Day has played in 253 career AHL games with Bakersfield, Lehigh Valley, and Hershey, scoring 97 points (22g, 75a).

His best season came in 2018-19 with Bakersfield when he notched 34 points (7g, 27a) in 64 games.