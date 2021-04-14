Hershey Bears' game at Lehigh Valley Sunday postponed due to COVID-19

Hershey's home game with Binghamton, set for Saturday at 1 p.m., will be played as scheduled, the team says

The Hershey Bears' American League Hockey game at Lehigh Valley on Sunday has been postponed due to the Phantoms' ongoing COVID-19 issues, the team said Wednesday on Twitter.

"The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of player, coaches, and game-day personnel," the Bears said on their official Twitter page.

The game's make-up date has not yet been determined, the team said.

The Bears are set to host Binghamton Saturday at 1 p.m., and that game is still on as scheduled, Hershey announced. FOX43 will televise the game live.

Hershey was supposed to host Lehigh Valley tonight in Hershey, but that game was postponed earlier this week due to the Phantoms' COVID-19 issues. The Bears and Phantoms were also supposed to play last Sunday, but that game was pushed back by COVID-19 as well.

Lehigh Valley's game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, scheduled for Friday, was also postponed this week by the AHL.

The Phantoms have been out of action since April 6, when they defeated Binghamton 2-1 in a shootout.

FOX43 is scheduled to broadcast the following Hershey Bears games this season:

Sat., April 17 at 1:00 p.m. -- Binghamton Devils vs. Hershey Bears

Sun., May 2 at 3:00 p.m. -- Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears

Sat., May 8 at 4:00 p.m. -- Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears

Sat., May 15 at 1:00 p.m. -- Binghamton Devils vs. Hershey Bears