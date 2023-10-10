Hershey Bears set to raise banner at home opener

The banner will be lifted to the rafters in a ceremony before the game, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica Calder Cup Mini Banner.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 26.

The Hershey Bears are set to raise the team's championship banner at its home opener on Saturday.

The team will open its 86th season in the American Hockey League on Oct. 14 when the team hosts the Belleville Senators.

Before the Calder Cup banner goes to the rafters that evening, the team is hosting a Red Carpet Event for fans beginning at 3 p.m.

The team says fans can meet their favorite Bears players and score autographs, plus start the night with live music, food, games and fun.

At 4 p.m., the players and coaches will be introduced, and the current team will be escorted by members of the club’s 1980 Championship team.

The banner will be lifted to the rafters in a ceremony before the game, and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a replica Calder Cup Mini Banner.

Saturday’s game marks the sixth consecutive season-opening game for the Bears to be played on home ice.

The team will turn around and host the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.