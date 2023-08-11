Hershey Bears announce promotional dates and ticket information for upcoming season

Fan-favorite nights are returning to GIANT Center, including the Teddy Bear Toss and Hersheypark promotional nights.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The 2023 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced their single-ticket and key promotional nights ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Single-game tickets to all games at GIANT Center will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. Fans are encouraged to buy online and save money.

An exclusive Season Ticket Holder presale to purchase tickets to all Hershey Bears home games will take place on Monday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29. More information will be communicated Season Ticket Holders.

The promotional night schedule is as follows, but fans are encouraged to remember that all nights are subject to change and that additional promotional nights will be added at a later date:

CHAMPS START TITLE DEFENSE: The reigning Calder Cup champions will start their title defense as they open the 2023-24 season at GIANT Center on Saturday, Oct. 14. That evening the Bears host the Belleville Senators at 7 p.m. but the fun starts earlier in the day with the club's Home Opener Red Carpet event. Prior to puck drop that night, the club's championship banner will be raised to the GIANT Center rafters, and all fans in attendance will receive a Calder Cup Champions Mini Banner, courtesy of Members 1st Federal Credit Union.

IT'S TEDDY BEAR TOSS TIME: The "Sweet Cuddly Mayhem" of the world-famous GIANT Teddy Bear Toss returns on Sunday, Jan. 7 as the Bears host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 3 p.m. When Hershey scores its first goal of the game, fans are encouraged to throw teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice. The thousands of stuffies are then donated to local charities as part of the club's Hershey Bears Cares program. Hershey holds the Teddy Bear Toss world record, collecting 67,309 stuffed animals for local children last season. This special event has become a phenomenon across the globe, and it's a game fans should purchase tickets well in advance as it's one of the club's most popular nights.

HERSHEYPARK HAPPY: When your favorite amusement park and your favorite hockey club team up, you'll score a deal you just can't beat! The Bears will once again host three Hersheypark Pass Nights this upcoming season, with each of these games occuring on a Sunday. All fans who attend Hershey's Oct. 15, Dec. 10, or Mar. 17 game will receive a 2024 Hersheypark ticket valid for one-day admission through Jun. 30, 2024.

IT’S BACK!: The fan-favorite Thanksgiving Eve game returns in 2023! Bring the whole family for some holiday hockey as the Bears host Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Fans can stick around after the game for Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot Night for a chance to win a gift card for a frozen turkey for their holiday feast.

GREAT NIGHTS, GREAT CAUSES: The Bears are proud to host its Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Sunday, Nov. 12. This impactful evening will feature a specialty jersey that will be auctioned off post game to help those in need. The club will also hold Hometown Heroes Night on Saturday, Dec. 9 (Military) and Saturday, Feb. 3 (First Responders).

FOR THE KIDS: Hershey's promotional schedule includes fun for the whole family with several kid-themed games on Sundays. To celebrate Halloween, kids can dress in costume for Reese's Trick-or-Treat Night on Sunday, Oct. 29. Mascot Mania is set for Wednesday, Dec. 27, featuring Hershey characters and mascots of local sponsors and sports teams on-site to interact with fans. The club will also host two Dreamer's Hollow Children's Nights with the first on Sunday, Dec. 17. The second will be held on Sunday, Apr. 14 and that evening will also feature a Belco Kids Goalie Mask giveaway for the first 1,000 kids 12 and under.

CALDER CUP GIVEAWAYS GALORE: Many of the club's additional giveaways this season will be Calder Cup themed and help celebrate the team's 2023 title, such as: PNC Bank Magnet Schedule Night for the first 8,000 fans on Saturday, Oct. 28, PSECU Knit Hat Night for the first 5,000 fans on Saturday, Jan. 20, and Fairview Golf Course Calder Cup Champions Logo Chip Night for the first 4,000 fans on Friday, Apr. 12.

MUST-HAVE BOBBLEHEADS: Hershey's promotional schedule is set to feature not one, but two bobblehead nights this season. The players featured are a mystery right now, but the club will give away a bobblehead, presented by Pepsi, to the first 5,000 fans on Saturday, Dec. 16 versus Laval. Additionally, the club will host Toyota Bobblehead Night for the first 4,000 fans on Tuesday, Mar. 26 versus Providence. The bobbleheads will be revealed later this season.

SUMMER VIBES: All-new this year is our Halfway to Summer promotion on Saturday, Jan. 6. Forget the cold weather and break out your swim trunks and your flippy floppies and join us for a halfway to summer bash! That evening is also Corona & Modelo Hawaiian Shirt Night for the first 5,000 fans 21 and over.