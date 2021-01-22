Hershey Bears announce 36-game AHL season

The Bears will be part of the four-team AHL North Division, joining Binghamton, Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Their first game is Feb. 5.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears on Friday announced their 36-game American Hockey League schedule for the 2021 season.

The Bears will drop the puck for the first time on Friday, Feb. 5, when they travel to Newark, NJ to take on the Binghamton Devils.

Hershey's home opener is set for Saturday, Feb. 6 against Lehigh Valley at the Giant Center. Game time is 4 p.m.

The Bears encourage their fans to go here for more information on COVID-19 mitigation efforts and safety procedures that will be in place at the Giant Center for the season. There will be a very limited number of seats available for home games, the team said.



The Bears are finalizing on sale details for games in February and will share more information as soon as possible, the organization said.

Season Ticket Holders will have an opportunity to purchase single game tickets as part of an exclusive Season Ticket Holder presale.

Half of Hershey's 36-game slate will take place on home ice. The AHL has divided its teams into geographic divisions this year, with Hershey joining Lehigh Valley, Binghamton, and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the four-team North Division. All of Binghamton's home games will be played in Newark, the league said.

Of Hershey's 18 home games, nine are on Saturdays, eight on Sundays, and one is on a Wednesday evening.

Hershey's longest homestand is three games, which occurs two times from Apr. 11-17, and May 8-16.

The Bears have also announced a pair of preseason games. Hershey will visit Binghamton (at Newark, New Jersey) on Friday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m., and will host Lehigh Valley at the Giant Center on Sunday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m.