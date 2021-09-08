Hill era begins at Trinity

Of course, it's what you do with those players, and Hill says that this week is going to tell the coaching staff a lot about the Shamrocks.

"Obviously this is the hottest week we're going to get all summer, right? I'm seeing who's going to be gassed, a little tired, and who perseveres. I mean, right now, it's the season. All the preparation has already been done. So it's now all the weight rooms, all the conditioning, and all the film sessions, that's got to go to work. That's got to flourish and we're seeing who really was in the playbook."