York Suburban Athletic Director Ron Coursey talks High School Football Rose Bowl kickoff weekend | Sunday Sitdown

York Suburban is hosting a weekend full of big time local matchups to kick off the High School Football season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YORK, Pa. — Ready-or-not, the Pennsylvania High School Football Season is here.

York Suburban Athletic Director Ron Coursey will oversee one of the biggest high school kickoff events in the area with the York Rose Bowl Classic.

The hosting Trojans will battle rival East Pennsboro, while the other matchups include District III powers York vs. Harrisburg, and 1A State Champions Steel-High.

Coursey joined the Sunday Sitdown to talk about what goes into putting on the big time event.