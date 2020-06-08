YAIAA delays start of fall season to Sept. 4

News of the league's decision came prior to Gov. Wolf's recommendation that no high school sports be held until Jan. 1.

YORK, Pa. — The York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association said Thursday morning that its member schools voted to delay the start of the fall sports season until Sept. 4.

The plan was passed by a 22-1 vote, the YAIAA said.

The league's plan was released before word came from Govenor Tom Wolf that his administration was recommending that no high school sports be played in Pennsylvania through Jan. 1.

Wolf made that statement at the end of a press briefing Thursday.

Here was my question and the Governor's response in its entirety. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/mTsy5Xm3Oo — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) August 6, 2020

It was not immediately clear what impact Wolf's statement would have on fall sports. There was no immediate comment from the PIAA, which governs high school sports in Pennsylvania.

Under the current YAIAA plan, heat acclimation for football would begin August 31, with official practices opening Sept. 4.

The first dates of official competition would be as follows:

Sept. 8: Golf

Sept. 9: Tennis

Sept. 18: Football

Sept. 24: All other sports

There will be no preseason scrimmages in any sport, the YAIAA said.

Offseason workouts are permitted to continue as scheduled.

"The recommendation was made by the YAIAA executive board, with careful consideration of what other leagues within District 3 and the PIAA have announced," the YAIAA said.