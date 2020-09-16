YAIAA's 23 member schools decide not to allow visiting spectators at fall sports events

The league said it recommends host schools adhere to state COVID-19 guidelines limiting indoor crowds to 25 people and outdoor crowds to 250.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Wednesday that all 23 of its member schools have determined they will not allow visiting spectators at their athletic events.

The league recommends that schools hosting sporting events this fall adhere to the Pennsylvania Department of Health's COVID-19 guidance that indoor gatherings be limited to 25 people and outdoor gatherings to 250, the YAIAA said in a statement.