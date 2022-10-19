High School Football: Week 9 schedule for Central PA

The regular season is entering the home stretch. Here's who your favorite squad is up against this week.

YORK, Pa. — We're into the home stretch of the regular season in Central Pennsylvania high school football.

Teams are jockeying for position in their respective division races and, in some cases, looking ahead to the upcoming District 3 playoffs.

FOX43 and High School Sports Live will be live streaming two games this week: Thursday night's Mid-Penn Capital clash between Steel-High and Trinity and Friday's Mid-Penn Keystone game between Hershey and Lower Dauphin.

Both games will be streaming on Antenna TV and FOX43+.

The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is the YAIAA Division 1 clash between South Western and York High, which kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday.

FOX43 will get you ready for the action with the High School Football Frenzy, beginning at 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire (3-0, 5-1) at Trinity (3-0, 5-3)

Camp Hill (1-3, 5-3) at West Perry (3-0, 8-0)

Friday, Oct. 21

L-L League Section 1

Hempfield (4-0, 6-2) at Cedar Crest (2-3, 4-4)

Penn Manor (2-2, 4-4) at Manheim Township (3-1, 6-2)

McCaskey (0-4, 1-7) at Wilson (3-1, 6-2)

L-L League Section 2

Conestoga Valley (2-2, 4-4) at Exeter Township (4-0, 8-0)

Manheim Central (4-0, 8-0) at Governor Mifflin (2-2, 3-5)

Warwick (2-2, 3-5) at Lebanon (0-5, 0-8)

L-L League Section 3

Twin Valley (2-3, 4-4) at Daniel Boone (0-4, 1-7)

Garden Spot (3-1, 6-2) at Elizabethtown (3-1, 7-1)

Fleetwood (0-4, 2-6) at Solanco (4-0, 8-0)

L-L League Section 4

Cocalico (3-2, 4-4) at Berks Catholic (3-2, 3-5)

Conrad Weiser (2-3 3-5) at Lampeter-Strasburg (5-0, 7-1)

ELCO (1-4, 4-4) at Donegal (1-4, 2-6)

Wyomissing (5-0, 8-0) at Octorara (0-5, 1-7)

L-L League Section 5

Annville-Cleona (3-2, 5-3) at Schuylkill Valley (5-0, 6-2)

Kutztown (1-4, 2-6) at Columbia (1-4, 3-5)

Hamburg (3-2, 6-2) at Northern Lebanon (1-4, 2-6)

Pequea Valley (1-4, 1-7) at Lancaster Catholic (5-0, 8-0)

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona (2-3, 5-3) at Carlisle (2-3, 4-4)

Central Dauphin East (0-5, 2-6) at Central Dauphin (3-2, 3-5)

Harrisburg (4-1, 5-2) at Chambersburg (1-4, 3-5)

Cumberland Valley (3-2, 6-2) at State College (5-0, 8-0)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt (5-0, 6-1) at Mifflin County (3-2, 5-3)

Cedar Cliff (3-2, 5-3) at Red Land (1-4, 2-6)

Hershey (3-2, 3-5) at Lower Dauphin (2-3, 4-4)

Milton Hershey (3-2, 5-3) at Palmyra (0-5, 1-7)

Mid-Penn Colonial

Susquehanna Township (3-2, 5-3) at East Pennsboro (1-4, 4-4)

Gettysburg (5-0, 7-1) at Northern (3-2, 4-4)

Mechanicsburg (3-2, 3-5) at Greencastle-Antrim (1-4, 4-4)

Shippensburg (3-2, 6-2) at Waynesboro (1-4, 2-6)

Mid-Penn Liberty

Newport (0-4, 0-8) at Halifax (0-5, 1-7)

Susquenita (3-1, 4-4) at James Buchanan (2-3, 3-5)

Line Mountain (3-1, 4-4) at Juniata (3-1, 5-3)

YAIAA Division 1

South Western (2-2, 6-2) at William Penn (4-0, 5-2)

Spring Grove (2-2, 5-3) at Dallastown (2-2, 3-5)

Northeastern (0-5, 1-7) at Red Lion (0-4, 2-6)

YAIAA Division 2

Dover (3-1, 6-2) at Kennard-Dale (2-2, 3-5)

Eastern York (1-3, 2-6) at York Suburban (2-3, 4-4)

Susquehannock (1-3, 3-5) at West York (1-3, 1-7)

YAIAA Division 3

Hanover (1-4, 2-6) at Delone Catholic (5-0, 5-3)

Litltestown (4-1, 4-4) at Biglerville (2-3, 4-4)

Fairfield (2-3, 2-5) at York Catholic (3-2, 3-5)

Non-League

Reading (3-5) at Central York (7-1)

Muhlenberg (2-6) at Ephrata (5-3)

Upper Dauphin (6-2) at Big Spring (3-5)

Saturday, Oct. 22

YAIAA Division 3

Bermudian Springs (3-2, 3-5) at York Tech (0-6, 1-7)

Non-League