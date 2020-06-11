Week 7 Game of the Week coaches interviews

This week's coaches are from Northern York and Elco!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Northern York (5-1) at Elco (6-0)

Elco, the L-L League Section 4 champ, is making its second straight District 3 playoff appearance. The Raiders lost to L-S in the semifinals last year.

Senior quarterback Braden Bohannon, a four-year starter, is Elco's top player on offense. He's the Raiders' leading rusher, with 802 yards and 15 touchdowns on 110 attempts. He's also completed 8 of 15 passes for 217 yards and three scores.

Like Elco, Northern York's offense relies on a veteran dual threat quarterback. Senior Jordan Heisey has a team-high 519 yards and six touchdowns on 73 carries, and has completed 40 of 81 pass attempts for 543 yards and two scores.