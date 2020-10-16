Week 4 Game of the Week coaches interviews

This week's coaches are from Solanco and Warwick!

Warwick (4-0) at Solanco (3-1)

First place in Section 2 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League will be on the line Friday when the red-hot Warriors visit Quarryville to take on Solanco. It’s the first time these teams have seen one another since 2003.

FOX43 will preview all the action live from Quarryville at 6 p.m. with the High School Football Frenzy show.

To upend the unbeaten Warriors, Solanco will have to find a way to slow down Warwick QB Joey McCracken, who has 520 passing yards and three touchdowns through four games. Colton Miller has rushed for 339 yards and a league-leading 13 touchdowns and Caleb Smitz has a league-high 25 catches for 365 yards and two scores, so Warwick is far from a one-man show.

The Golden Mules have won three in a row since falling 47-15 to Section 3 leader Lampeter-Strasburg in its season opener. Those three wins -- over Elizabethtown, Cocalico, and Manheim Central -- have come by a combined total of 16 points, so Solanco is used to playing in nail-biters.

The Mules have the league’s third-ranked rushing attack, with three guys carrying for at least 250 yards -- QB Mason St. Clair, Ronnie Fulton, and Zachary Turpin. That trio has a combined 16 touchdowns.

Solanco will need that ground game to be effective if it wants to chew up the clock and keep that potent Warwick offense off the field.