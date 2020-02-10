Week 2 Game of the Week coaches interviews

The Rams are coming off an impressive win over defending Division II champion York Suburban last week -- a victory that opened some eyes around the York-Adams League. Kennard-Dale got a 145-yard, two-touchdown performance on the ground from Darius Bailey and a 72-yard interception return for a score by Steven Lukes. The Rams also received a little added inspiration from Class of 2020 graduate Patrick Maloney, who led the team on the field before the game. Maloney spent five months in the hospital after suffering a severe brain injury during K-D’s season finale last year, and is still on the road to recovery.