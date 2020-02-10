Week 2 Game of the Week coaches interviews

NEW OXFORD, Pa. — Kennard-Dale (1-0) at New Oxford (2-0)
The Rams are coming off an impressive win over defending Division II champion York Suburban last week -- a victory that opened some eyes around the York-Adams League. Kennard-Dale got a 145-yard, two-touchdown performance on the ground from Darius Bailey and a 72-yard interception return for a score by Steven Lukes. The Rams also received a little added inspiration from Class of 2020 graduate Patrick Maloney, who led the team on the field before the game. Maloney spent five months in the hospital after suffering a severe brain injury during K-D’s season finale last year, and is still on the road to recovery.
New Oxford seems to be making itself right at home in its new neighborhood. The Colonials, who dropped down from Division I this season, have posted back-to-back impressive wins over Susquehannock and Eastern York to start the season. New Oxford likes to sling the ball around, with QB Connor Beans looking for top targets Ben Leese and Connor Herring. That’ll be a contrast in styles, since K-D loves to pound the ball with the Wing-T.