Week 0 High School Football Frenzy Scores & Highlights

The first week of the High School Football Season in 2020 provided some big plays.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Here's the schedule for opening night of the 2020 high school football season!

FOX43 will update the scores of games in progress, and add all of tonight's highlights once the games go final! (The games we've got highlights from are in BOLD.)

Friday, Sept. 18

Non-League

Pequea Valley at Pottsville Nativity

Octorara at Schuylkill Valley

La Salle College at Manheim Township

L-L League

Manheim Central at Cedar Crest

Hempfield at Exeter

Elizabethtown at McCaskey

Warwick at Penn Manor

Governor Mifflin at Wilson

Garden Spot at Cocalico

Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley, postponed

Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco

Elco at Ephrata

Annville-Cleona at Donegal

Columbia at Lancaster Catholic

Lebanon at Northern Lebanon

YAIAA Division I

Red Lion at Central York

Spring Grove at Northeastern 7:30 p.m.

Dover at William Penn

Dallastown at South Western POSTPONED to Nov. 6

YAIAA Division II

Susquehannock at New Oxford

West York at Gettysburg

YAIAA Division III

York Tech at Delone Catholic

Biglerville at Fairfield

Bermudian Springs at Hanover