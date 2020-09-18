Week 0 High School Football Frenzy Scores & Highlights

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Here's the schedule for opening night of the 2020 high school football season!
FOX43 will update the scores of games in progress, and add all of tonight's highlights once the games go final! (The games we've got highlights from are in BOLD.)
Go here to read the Frenzy Five (five games to watch this week)
Go here to visit Stream Central, our list of links to games that are being live-streamed.
Friday, Sept. 18
Non-League
Pequea Valley at Pottsville Nativity
Octorara at Schuylkill Valley
La Salle College at Manheim Township
L-L League
Manheim Central at Cedar Crest
Hempfield at Exeter
Elizabethtown at McCaskey
Warwick at Penn Manor
Governor Mifflin at Wilson
Garden Spot at Cocalico
Daniel Boone at Conestoga Valley, postponed
Lampeter-Strasburg at Solanco
Elco at Ephrata
Annville-Cleona at Donegal
Columbia at Lancaster Catholic
Lebanon at Northern Lebanon
YAIAA Division I
Red Lion at Central York
Spring Grove at Northeastern 7:30 p.m.
Dover at William Penn
Dallastown at South Western POSTPONED to Nov. 6
YAIAA Division II
Susquehannock at New Oxford
West York at Gettysburg
YAIAA Division III
York Tech at Delone Catholic
Biglerville at Fairfield
Bermudian Springs at Hanover
Littlestown at York Catholic