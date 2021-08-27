Week 0 Game of the Week Preview - Delone Catholic at Trinity

Two-time defending YAIAA Division III champion Delone Catholic will travel to Trinity to take on the new-look Shamrocks.

CAMP HILL, Pa. — The FOX43 High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week is a big one, as two-time defending YAIAA Division III champion Delone Catholic travels to Trinity to take on the new-look Shamrocks, who are marking the coaching debut of former Steelton-Highspire and Penn State star Jordan Hill.

The Frenzy Team will be live to preview all the action from Camp Hill Friday night.

Delone Catholic at Trinity

The Squires captured their second straight YAIAA Division III championship last year, and are hoping for a three-peat. They'll need to replace departed star Tate Neiderer, who was the YAIAA Offensive Player and Co-Defensive Player of the Year in Division III after a huge season on both sides of the ball. His loss will hurt, but Delone brings back an experienced line that will anchor both the offense and defensive units.

Trinity is coming off a winless campaign last year, but Hill inherits an experienced group led by wideout Max Schlager, and freshman receiver Santana Young is a potential star in the making.