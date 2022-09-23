Warwick at Manheim Central | Game of the Week preview

This week's Game of the Week features Warwick traveling to take on Manheim Central.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's High School Football Frenzy Game of the Week features Warwick traveling to take on Manheim Central.

Warwick (2-2) at Manheim Central (4-0)

This L-L League Section 2 battle features a pair of neighborhood rivals as the Warriors head to Manheim to try to knock the host Barons from the ranks of the unbeaten and shake up the section race.

Warwick has stacked a pair of wins together after opening the season with back-to-back losses to Cocalico (42-27) and Ephrata (29-21). The Warriors dusted Cedar Crest 26-20 in Week 3 to get into the win column, and followed that up with a 21-10 triumph over Conestoga Valley last week. The tandem of quarterback Jack Reed and wideout Brendon Snyder are the players to watch for the Warriors; Reed has completed 71 of 118 passes for 880 yards and seven touchdowns, while Snyder ranks first in the league in catches (26), second in receiving yards (402) and is tied for third in touchdowns (4).

Manheim Central rolled to its fourth straight victory with a 49-0 drubbing of Susquehanna Township in its final non-conference tune-up last week. The Barons have the L-L League's No. 2 offense, averaging 438.5 yards and 46 points per game. Quarterback Zac Hahn spearheads attack with 791 yards and 10 touchdowns on 43-of-82 passing, while RB Brycen Arnold ranks fifth among the league's rushing leaders with 605 yards and eight scores on 77 carries.