Top 5 Plays from Week 6 | Pa. High School Football

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's getting harder to narrow down our top plays!
Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):
#5 FINGERTIP CATCH
South Western's Colton Smith made a diving effort for the fingertip catch, and the first down.
#4 HIT-AND-PICK
Hershey's Cam Sweeney was able to pick off the pass after a hit and return it into Red Land territory.
#3 CAN'T BE STOPPED
Trojans' Angel Cabrera broke three tackles before reaching the line of scrimmage, and then drug a defender before breaking loose for the score!
#2 HOOK-AND-LADDER
Carter McCauley receives the pass and laterals it to Xavier Ramsey on the hook-and-ladder play. Ramsey was able to break away for the score.
#1 YOU GOT MOSSED
Hershey's Cam Sweeney passed to Derek Guzman in the end zone, who snagged the ball mid-air over the defender for the score.
Check back for next week's edition of Top 5 Plays!