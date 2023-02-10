Top 5 Plays from Week 6 | Pa. High School Football

Here are the Top 5 plays from Week 6 in Central Pennsylvania high school football.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's getting harder to narrow down our top plays!

Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):

#5 FINGERTIP CATCH

South Western's Colton Smith made a diving effort for the fingertip catch, and the first down.

#4 HIT-AND-PICK

Hershey's Cam Sweeney was able to pick off the pass after a hit and return it into Red Land territory.

#3 CAN'T BE STOPPED

Trojans' Angel Cabrera broke three tackles before reaching the line of scrimmage, and then drug a defender before breaking loose for the score!

#2 HOOK-AND-LADDER

Carter McCauley receives the pass and laterals it to Xavier Ramsey on the hook-and-ladder play. Ramsey was able to break away for the score.

#1 YOU GOT MOSSED

Hershey's Cam Sweeney passed to Derek Guzman in the end zone, who snagged the ball mid-air over the defender for the score.