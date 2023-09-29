Top 5 Plays from Week 5 | Pa. High School Football

Here are the Top 5 plays from Week 5 in Central Pennsylvania high school football.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The second half of the regular season starts tonight, but Week 5 left some memorable plays for our Top 5.

Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):

#5 DROPS A DIME

Cedar Crest's Jackson Custer didn't shy away from the man-to-man coverage on Jack Waranavage, and dropped an absolute dime to take the Falcons deep into Bulldog territory.

#4 WENT FOR THE WIN

Instead of going for the tie, Waynesboro goes for two and the win, as Rayshawn Hewitt found Bryan Benedict who slid in for the score and victory.

#3 TRIPLE-OPTION TD

Cocalico's triple-option attack proved stout last week, as Aaryn Longenecker was sprung for a 75-yard score to help the Eagles earn another win.

#2 BLOCKED KICK

Lampeter-Strasburg attempted a field goal, but Cocalico's Owen Weaver was able to block the kick, and keep momentum on his team's side.

#1 LONG RETURN SCORE

Trinity's Christian 'Boog' Joy took a return all the way to the house to help earn a victory and our top play of the week.