Top 5 Plays from Week 4 | Pa. High School Football

Here are the Top 5 plays from Week 4 in Central Pennsylvania high school football.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — As the we look back on Week 4, it's clear that a lot of teams are hitting their strides when it comes to team chemistry.

Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):

#5 PERFECT PLACEMENT

Quinn Bramble only has one place he can squeeze this ball into the hands of Jonathan Rose, between double coverage, and the Eastern York quarterback does just that for the touchdown. The Golden Knights improve to 4-0 for the first time ever in program history.

#4 BOBBLED BUT SECURED FOR SCORE

Mechanicsburg hosts Susquehanna Township and Wildcats quarterback Eli Reider is looking downfield for Henry Notarfrancesco, who bobbles it at first, but stays with it, and makes the catch by the time he's reached the end zone. The Wildcats have now won back-to-back games after starting the season 0-2.

#3 GAME-SEALING INT

At number three, Central Dauphin East is looking to rally against Cumberland Valley. It was the last chance for East in the fourth, and the Panther pass was tipped before Gavin Kendrick comes up with the game-clinching interception for the Eagles, as CV picks up their first win of the season.

#2 CAN'T CATCH HIM

Steel-High and our top five are no strangers to one another.

At number two, Alex Erby dumps it off to Kameron Chisholm and this play is all about yards after the catch. He's heading right and dodges not one, but two tackles, sidesteps another, and then reaches for the end zone while dragging a pair of Bubblers on his back, as the Steamrollers remain perfect on the year.

#1 BLOCKED PUNT SCOOP-AND-SCORE

Finally, at number one, Dallastown trailed South Western in the second half. The Mustangs were punting, and Christopher Cromartie came up with the block for the Wildcats before Jalen Cook scooped and scored it. Dallastown rallied for their first 'W' of the season and our top play of the week.