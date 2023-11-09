Top 5 Plays from Week 3 | Pa. High School Football

Here are the Top 5 plays from Week 3 in Central Pennsylvania high school football.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Tt was an odd Week 3 with games on Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Monday. But, one thing that remains the same, there were unbelievable plays that not even Mother Nature could stop.

Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):

#5 SNATCH AND SCORE

Trinity's Caleb Wray drops back and he is going up top for Mike Johnson, who makes the grab and then some how, with two defenders all over him, he just breaks loose and strolls into the end zone in what was one of the best games last week.

#4 CAN'T STOP HIM

East Pennsboro's Breckin Swope won't be denied. He makes the catch, breaks one tackle, the face mask can't bring him down, and that's the last person that will get a hand on him this play. Swope goes 77 yards for the score, as East Penn rallies for the win.

#3 DOUBLE-PASS DEEP TD

In the York-Adams, Central York is going into their bag of tricks at number three, against the Hempfield. It's the double-pass as Brooklyn Nace hits Preston Fink, who then looks deep for Ethan Carlos. The Panther gets both feet down for the score, as Central York takes part 1 of their game.

#2 TIP DRILL

Harrisburg and Manheim Township had to wait until Saturday to kick off and the Blue Streaks were getting after it on both sides of the ball. The Cougars go to the air but Stewars Jaquez Cabral gets a hand on it to deflect it, and then check out the diving effort by Nicholas Palumbo, who makes the interception.

#1 PICK SIX

For our top play, Mechanicsburg hosts Red Land and the Wildcats have good field position. They'll drop back, a defender takes out a wide out after the ball is tipped, and bounces into the hands of the Patriots' Aiden McCutcheon.

He went untouched for the interception return for a score and the top play of the week.