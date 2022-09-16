Top 5 Plays from Week 3 | High School Football Frenzy

Here are the Top 5 plays from Week 3 in Central Pennsylvania high school football.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The High School Football season is only a few weeks old, but there was plenty of amazing action all over Central Pennsylvania in Week 3.

Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):

#5 90-YARD KICKOFF RETURN TD

Our Top 5 plays start with last week's Game of the Week: Elizabethtown at Lower Dauphin.

Ty Millhimes of the Falcons provided a spark for his team last week, taking a kickoff return all the way back for a 90-yard return touchdown.

#4 GRAB-AND-GO TD CATCH

Jett Moore fired a pass down the sidelines to Colonials receiver Brennan Holmes who made the grab and stepped over the defender on his way to the end zone!

#3 YOU GOT MOSS'ED

Manheim Central's Zac Hahn launched a pass to Aaron Enterline who, in Randy Moss fashion, brought down the ball over the defender, maintained his balanced, and stumbled into the end zone for the score as the Barons beat Cocalico.

#2 BLOCKED PUNT TD

The York Bobcats were able to get a piece of the punt and pounce on the ball at the 20-yard-line, leading to a touchdown.

#1 PICK SIX RETURN TD

Lampeter-Strasburg's Hunter Hillenbrand tracked the pass, picked it off, and pulled off a heck of a return for the score.

Hillenbrand started left, made a cut back right, then went back outside the numbers before diving into the end zone for the 49-yard interception return, and our top play of the week!