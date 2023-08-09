Top 5 Plays from Week 2 | Pa. High School Football

Here are the Top 5 plays from Week 2 in Central Pennsylvania high school football.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There was plenty of amazing high school football action all over Central Pennsylvania in Week 2.

Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):

#5 SNATCH AND SCORE

Manheim Township's Hayden Johnson and Landon Kennel are back in the top five, this time, it's Kennel making the catch and bouncing defenders off the turf on his way to the red zone and a 2-0 start for the Blue Streaks.

#4 PICK SIX

Ephrata's Brayden Brown plays the role of hero. Brown reads the pass like a picture book and he's not done after the interception, as he took it to the house and helped secure the Mountaineers' win over Warwick, 14-0.

#3 LONG TOUCHDOWN IN COMEBACK

For number 3, we're heading to York. The Bearcats were down 10-6, but then used a 22-point swing. A big play in that run was this pass from Najee Still. He's just going to play pitch and catch with one of his main targets, David Warde. The 83-yard touchdown strike helped the Bearcats pick up win number one.

#2 SNAG FOR FIRST DOWN

Our second play comes from last Thursday's action. ELCO with the Air-Raid offense: Steven Rosado drops one in the bucket of Sara Miller, that's Coach Miller's daughter, for the ELCO first down as they look like a team that can do some damage this year.

#1 CATCH AROUND DEFENDER

Littlestown had a long night last Friday, but they're our top play as Alex Popoff puts one up for Bryson Lookingbill, who's looking good. He made the catch around the defender's arm and held on to it before falling out of bounds inside the five. Susquehannock got the triple overtime win, but the Bolts took home our top play for Week 2.