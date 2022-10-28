Top 5 Plays from Week 9 | High School Football Frenzy

Here are the Top 5 plays from Week 9 in Central Pennsylvania high school football.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — There was plenty of amazing high school football action all over Central Pennsylvania in Week 9.

Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):

#5 SNATCH AND SCORE

York Suburban's Rylan Bratton rolled right and threaded a needle Mike Betevegna in the end zone where only he could grab the ball while surrounded by defenders.

#4 PICKED

York Bearcats' Jakaih Joseph picked off the South Western pass and pulled off a big return to set up a York touchdown.

#3 BROKEN TACKLE BREAKAWAY TD

Susquehanna Township's Doria Smith broke a tackle, bounced off a defender, and was able to break away from the defense and down the sideline for the score.

#2 SCREEN-AND-SPIN SCORE

Central Dauphin East's Demajh Jailoh hit the screen pass to Izayah Hitchcock, who was able to get by a few defenders before hitting the spin move and taking it 59 yards for the score.

#1 CAN'T STOP HIM FROM SPINNING

Steel-High's Ronald Burnette was able to spin out of three tackles before he got to the line of scrimmage before breaking away for a 64-yard score on a huge night for the running back.