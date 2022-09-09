Top 5 plays from Week 2 | High School Football Frenzy

Here are the Top 5 plays from Week 2 in Central Pennsylvania high school football.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The High School Football season is only a few weeks old, but there was plenty of amazing action all over Central Pennsylvania in Week 2.

Here are our top 5 plays from last week (you can view them in the clip above):

#5 YORK 97-YARD PICK SIX

The Hempfield Black Knights were knocking on the door, but the quick pass was picked off by York's David Warde who took it back 97 yards to the house for the score, and one of his three touchdowns on the day.

#4 ELIZABETHTOWN THREADS THE NEEDLE

When you talk about threading the needle, you don't have to look further than the 26-yard back shoulder dime from Josh Rudy to Braden Cummings for a score in last week's matchup.

#3 TIP DRILL PICK 6 FOR HARRISBURG

Raytel Bryant capitalized on the tip drill to pick off the pass and take it all the way back to the house as Harrisburg cruised to victory in their home opener.

#2 CAN'T STOP ETOWN

In route to over 270 yards and three scores, Elizabethtown's Logan Lentz broke two tackles and carried four defenders into the end zone for one his touchdowns during last week's victory.

Lentz just could not be stopped on the day.

#1 PUNT RETURN THUNDERING HERD TOUCHDOWN

Jerimiah Hargrove was able to make a few key moves, reverse his field, and tip toe down the sidelines on a punt return touchdown that is the top play from Week 2!